Late-season Colorado Low bringing winter wallop to southern Manitoba

Manitoba is bracing itself for an expected winter wallop as a late-season Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility to southern Manitoba.

Eric Sabourin, a farmer in St. Jean Baptiste, was shovelling grain Tuesday, but soon he may be shovelling snow – and he isn't looking forward to it.

"Bad news," he said Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm warnings and watches for much of southern Manitoba, saying that the snowfall will begin late Tuesday afternoon and will continue until Thursday morning.

The southeastern parts of the province are expected to see snow accumulations of 20 to 25 centimetres (cm). ECCC said storm accumulations will decrease to the west and northwest, with the Red River Valley expected to get 10 to 15 cm and western Manitoba looking at five to 10 cm.

The weather agency notes that southwestern Manitoba and the Red River Valley are also expected to see winds gusting up to 70 km/h, as well as decreased visibility and blowing snow beginning overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon. Southern parts of Lake Manitoba and the Red River escarpment may be hit with especially bad conditions and strong winds, which may require an upgrade to a blizzard warning.

Weather conditions will improve on Thursday as the Colorado low leaves the region to the east and a ridge of high pressure builds from the west.

ECCC warns that snow can reduce visibility, so Manitobans should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Drivers should prepare for quickly changing conditions.

Manitobans are also advised to make an emergency plan and have an emergency kit with water, food, medicine, a first aid kit, and a flashlight.

FARMERS CONCERNED ABOUT SNOW MELT SOUTH OF THE BORDER

Sabourin said his main concern is what happens south of the border.

"It’s supposed to have more than here, and everything south of the border melts and has to cross through the Red River," he said.

He said when that happens, the water inevitably flows over the only road going in and out of his property. That makes it incredibly difficult for the grain and oil seed farmer to get his product out.

“So we have to transport the seed and the fertilizer through water to offload it into one of our trucks.”

Sabourin said it’s not only more expensive to do it this way, it’s also slower. Last year he nearly didn’t get his crops in the ground on time. He's worried about the coming season.

“I’m just looking at snow still on the ground, no black ground, and then more snow on the way."

In the most recent flood outlook, the province said there’s a major flood risk along the Red River, but the risk is really dependent on how much snow falls not just here, but also in the United States.

The province tells CTV News any new snow will be factored into the next flood outlook. At the moment it said it’s premature to say what impact any potential snow would have.

PREPARING FOR THE SNOW

The City of Winnipeg said its crews are ready to respond to the forecasted snowfall.

City crews are monitoring road conditions and are ready to apply salt as required. The city will monitor snow accumulations and will make further decisions as the weather system moves through the city.

Winnipeggers are reminded to drive to conditions and use caution when driving near equipment.

There are no winter parking bans in place at this time.

CAA Manitoba urges Manitobans to reconsider travel plans over the next few days. However, for those who must travel it provided the following safety tips:

Leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle ahead;

Stay on main roads;

Keep a phone charger in your car;

Avoid using overdrive or cruise control;

Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles; and

Never pass a snow plow.

CAA noted that its trucks can’t rescue people who are stuck on closed roads.

Anyone who feels they are in immediate danger should call the local police or RCMP.