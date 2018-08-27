

The province’s latest critical incident report covers 51 incidents between April 1 and Sept. 1, 2017, 13 of which involved patients who died.

The report does not specify the dates or exact facilities involved.

The latest release discusses the death of a patient who was diagnosed with a ruptured abdominal aneurysm at an emergency department and required surgery, but was met with a number of delays, then equipment issues in the operating room. The patient then suffered cardiac arrest.

In another incident, a person at a personal care home who used a wheelchair died days after being discovered at the bottom of a small flight of stairs, strapped in with a seatbelt. The patient had a fractured skull and ribs.

Other incidents included the discovery that a man who had been treated for prostate cancer 13 years prior actually had a benign condition, and the five-day hospitalization of a patient with a known Penicillin allergy who was given an antibiotic with a cross-sensitivity risk factor.

According to the province, a critical incident is defined in legislation as “an unintended event that occurs when health services are provided to an individual and results in a consequence to him or her that is serious and undesired,” and can take place in settings that include hospitals, personal care homes, ambulances and other facilities covered by the law.

This marks the first time a critical incident report covered a six-month period rather than three months, however a spokesperson said the province reversed a decision and will resume quarterly reporting in the future. The full report can be read online.