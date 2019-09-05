Latest election promise from Manitoba Liberals: Primary care within 20 minutes
Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont attends a campaign event in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 10:55AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 10:56AM CST
The provincial Liberals say they want all Manitobans to have access to primary-care health services within no more than 20 minutes of travel time.
It's the latest promise from leader Dougald Lamont who has made improved community care a key plank in his campaign for Tuesday's election.
Lamont says his goal in the first term of a Liberal government would be to ensure that 80 per cent of Manitobans would be near primary care.
That would be followed up in a second term to provide such service to 100 per cent of residents.
He says improved primary care could be achieved through quick-care clinics, mobile clinics, access centres, doctors and nurse practitioners.
Lamont says the province cannot continue to ignore the extreme disparity of health services to Indigenous communities.