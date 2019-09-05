

The Canadian Press





The provincial Liberals say they want all Manitobans to have access to primary-care health services within no more than 20 minutes of travel time.

It's the latest promise from leader Dougald Lamont who has made improved community care a key plank in his campaign for Tuesday's election.

Lamont says his goal in the first term of a Liberal government would be to ensure that 80 per cent of Manitobans would be near primary care.

That would be followed up in a second term to provide such service to 100 per cent of residents.

He says improved primary care could be achieved through quick-care clinics, mobile clinics, access centres, doctors and nurse practitioners.

Lamont says the province cannot continue to ignore the extreme disparity of health services to Indigenous communities.