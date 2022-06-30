Lawsuit alleges government violated treaty land entitlement agreement with Manitoba First Nations
Lawsuit alleges government violated treaty land entitlement agreement with Manitoba First Nations
A committee formed to implement an agreement to resolve outstanding treaty land entitlements for Manitoba First Nations has filed a lawsuit against the federal government.
The Treaty Land Entitlement Committee (TLEC) filed a statement of claim in federal court on Wednesday, citing ongoing violations of the 1997 Manitoba Framework Agreement on treaty land entitlement.
The agreement was initially signed by the TLEC, her Majesty the Queen in right of Canada and her Majesty the Queen in right of Manitoba, in order to resolve outstanding treaty land entitlement claims.
According to TLEC, the agreement was originally intended to give 1.1 million acres of additional reserve land throughout Manitoba to TLEC’s First Nations, which include Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Brokenhead Ojibway Nation and more than half a dozen more.
“Delays and unilateral changes by Canada have plagued the MFA’s implementation process. In 2018, a binding arbitration decision ruled that Canada breached the MFA by unilaterally altering the MFA’s step-by-step Reserve creation process. This violation continued and resulted in the TLEC going to Federal Court in 2019; and in 2021, the court upheld the binding arbitration award,” the TLEC said in a news release.
The committee alleges after 25 years, a little over 565,000 acres have been set aside as reserve by the defendant for the First Nations that signed treaty land entitlement agreements.
It names her Majesty the Queen in right of the Government of Canada as represented by the Attorney General of Canada as the defendant in the suit.
Nelson Genaille, chief of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation and TLEC president said the delay in settling land entitlements has stymied economic developments for countless First Nations.
“It seems like today in 2022, it’s still like a cowboy and Indian show. You know how Indians were put on reserves while business development was happening? It feels like that to me,” he said.
TLEC’s new claim alleges the defendant is liable for all losses resulting from its failure to honour the treaty land entitlements “in a diligent, timely and purposeful manner and in accordance with the honour of the Crown, the fiduciary duties engaged, and the principle of reconciliation.”
None of the charges have been tested in court.
CTV News has reached out to the federal government and is awaiting a response.
- With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Omicron cousin BA.5 predicted to cause nearly 70 per cent of COVID-19 cases by Canada Day
Researchers examining the threat of emerging COVID-19 strains predict Omicron BA.5 will account for nearly 70 per cent of cases in much of the country by Canada Day.
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
Snowbirds cancel Canada Day fly-over in Ottawa
The traditional Canada Day fly-past over Ottawa by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been cancelled, following a problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute that grounded the fleet.
Quebec group goes to court over Governor General's lack of French
A group of Quebecers is going to court to argue that Mary Simon's appointment as governor general should be invalidated because she isn't fluent in French.
My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?
With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.
Missing luggage has become flight passengers’ latest headache amid flight delays
Exasperating delays at airports are increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, which one aviation expert blames on staff shortages.
More Canadian troops headed to Latvia, Trudeau says at NATO summit
Canada will be sending more troops to Latvia as part of a pledge to upgrade and strengthen the NATO battlegroup it is leading there, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Regina
-
Rae Street death being treated as city's 6th homicide of 2022: Regina police
A death investigation launched on Wednesday is now being treated as a homicide investigation according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Environment Canada confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Sask. on Wednesday
Environment Canada has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Gas prices expected to hold steady in Regina on Canada Day: Gas Wizard
Gasoline prices in Regina and Saskatoon are expected to stay around $2.04 per litre on Canada Day Friday, according to the latest prediction from Gas Wizard.
Saskatoon
-
'Unprovoked and senseless': Sentencing starts for man who robbed and killed a retired Prince Albert bus driver
On Wednesday, court heard sentencing arguments for a man who killed a retired Prince Albert bus driver during a robbery.
-
Environment Canada confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Sask. on Wednesday
Environment Canada has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon man left with brain injury after random stabbing at hospital, family says
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at a Saskatoon hospital, according to his daughter.
Northern Ontario
-
Ford says wage increase for Ontario public school teachers will be 'more than 1 per cent'
Public-sector teachers in Ontario will see their wages increase by more than one per cent as legislation aimed at capping compensation for those workers is set to expire later this year.
-
Parry Sound suspect charged with attempted murder
A 28-year-old suspect in Parry Sound has been charged with attempted murder for an incident June 27.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take huge drop and this is the best time to fill up
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
Edmonton
-
Residents asked to look for weapon used in fatal stabbing
Police are asking the public to help them find a weapon used in a homicide earlier this year.
-
Mom and child escape fire at SW Edmonton home
A mother and her child were not injured after a fire broke out in a southeast Edmonton home on Thursday.
-
'Horrifying': Man charged in complex investigation involving dozens of Edmonton arsons
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area, and police are calling him a key suspect in a complex investigation.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislature will sit starting Aug. 8 to pass budget, Ford says
Ontario legislators will return to provincial parliament on Aug. 8.
-
Ontario's modified G road test to remain in place: ministry
There's good news for drivers in Ontario who hate parallel parking and don’t currently have G class licence.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take huge drop and this is the best time to fill up
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
Calgary
-
WestJet taking steps to cope with 'unpredecented challenge'
Calgary-based WestJet says it is taking a 'very measured' strategy in order to maintain services this summer, which includes a lighter summer travel schedule that the company introduced earlier this year.
-
Feds commit $10M to Calgary Stampede recovery
The federal government is giving more than $12 million to help southern Alberta's tourism industry, with the lion's share going to the Calgary Stampede.
-
Calgary arson suspect captured by convenience store camera
Surveillance video of the suspect in two deliberately set fires in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood has been released as police search for the firebug.
Montreal
-
Montreal airport to 'likely' cancel flights, destinations amid summertime staffing shortage
Travellers flying out of the Montreal airport might be in for a shock this summer as airlines will likely need to cancel some flights — or destinations altogether.
-
Two people have been reported dead following Longueuil fire
Two people have been reported dead and one person is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a home in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec group goes to court over Governor General's lack of French
A group of Quebecers is going to court to argue that Mary Simon's appointment as governor general should be invalidated because she isn't fluent in French.
Ottawa
-
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Ottawa will be a 'safe environment' on Canada Day, police chief promises
Police officers in cruisers, on foot patrol and on bicycles are patrolling the Parliamentary Precinct, the ByWard Market and the so-called "motor vehicle control zone", as the city prepares for Canada's 155th birthday celebrations and possible protests.
-
Snowbirds cancel Canada Day fly-over in Ottawa
The traditional Canada Day fly-past over Ottawa by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been cancelled, following a problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute that grounded the fleet.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
Overdose prevention site opens in Cape Breton
A new overdose prevention site (OPS) opened this week in Sydney, providing people a safe space to use drugs and prevent opioid overdose deaths.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
Kitchener
-
No movement at Kitchener encampment on eviction day
The eviction deadline for people living at an encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener has come and gone, but residents of the property say they’re not moving.
-
SIU clears Brantford officer who shot man with anti-riot weapon
A Brantford police officer who shot an Anti-riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a 53-year-old man earlier this year will not face charges.
-
GRCA urges residents to cut water usage by 10 per cent
Dry weather is prompting the Grand River Conservation Authority to ask the region to be water conscious – including a voluntary 10 per cent reduction in water usage.
Vancouver
-
Details of decapitation case, including adopted persona, body in suitcase, rehashed in B.C. court
A man convicted of the gruesome murder of his roommate more than a decade ago was back in a British Columbia court recently, trying to argue he is not criminally responsible for the death.
-
Horseshoe Bay ferry lineup nears Hwy. 99 on hectic day of sailing cancellations
Many ferry passengers faced massive lineups and hours-long delays heading into the Canada Day long weekend after mechanical problems forced the Queen of Alberni out of service.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal by convicted B.C. sex trafficker Reza Moazami
The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings ahead of busy Canada Day weekend
BC Ferries is cancelling several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.
-
LIVE @ 3:30 PDT
LIVE @ 3:30 PDT | Saanich police to provide live update on bank shooting
Saanich police will hold another update on a deadly shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two suspects dead and six officers with gunshot wounds.
-
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?