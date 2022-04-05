Lawsuit over Manitoba's decision to terminate lease dismissed

A lawsuit over the Manitoba government’s decision to terminate a 20-year, $9.4 million lease has been dismissed.

In the ruling, the judge determined a law enacted in 2020 to terminate the lease at Winnipeg’s 800 Adele Avenue eliminates the possibility of court action. The facility at 800 Adele was used to house Indigenous children in care.

In 2019, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the building owners, Ken Cranwill and Peter Ginakes, filed a $7.3 million lawsuit against the Manitoba government, former Premier Brian Pallister, Finance Minister Scott Fielding, as well as a deputy minister.

The lawsuit alleged the defendants interfered with the lease by trying to break it, and that the province was motivated by revenge due to the role Ginakes played in providing tiger dam flood barriers to the former NDP government.

Pallister had said the facility was not appropriate for housing vulnerable youth, and called the contract indefensible.

Lawyer Dave Hill said his clients have instructed his firm to appeal the judge’s decision on the lawsuit.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.