Lawsuit settlement, collective agreements and Hydro losses drive up Manitoba deficit
New documents show the Manitoba government posted a deficit in the last fiscal year of just under $2 billion -- the largest non-pandemic deficit in the province's history -- in the fiscal year that ended in March.
The final audited results for the 2023-24 fiscal year show a major factor was a drop in revenue from Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro, where dry weather and low water levels turned an expected profit into a loss.
On the spending side, new collective agreements in the public sector and a lawsuit settlement over payments to kids in the child welfare system drove up costs.
Manitoba has run deficits in every year but two since 2009, and the NDP government has promised to balance the budget by 2027.
Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the government is undertaking a review in order to meet that target.
The province is getting some help this year in the form of equalization payments from the federal government, which are rising by 24 per cent, or $840 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024
BREAKING Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 21 in 4 states
Emergency crews rushed Friday to rescue people trapped in flooded homes after Helene roared ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida, generating a massive storm surge and knocking out power to millions of customers in several states. At least 21 people were reported dead in four states.
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
CSIS says a former parliamentarian may have worked on behalf of a foreign government
A former parliamentarian is suspected of 'having worked to influence parliamentary business' on behalf of an unnamed foreign government, Canada's spy service told a federal inquiry Friday.
1 person hospitalized, 550 people symptomatic after illness outbreak at P.E.I. shellfish festival
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Israel says it struck Hezbollah's headquarters as huge explosions rocked Beirut
A series of intense Israeli airstrikes hit one of Beirut's heavily populated southern suburbs on Friday as blasts were heard throughout the Lebanese capital.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
Iranian operatives charged in the U.S. with hacking Donald Trump's presidential campaign
The U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday against three Iranian operatives suspected of hacking Donald Trump's presidential campaign and disseminating stolen information to media organizations.
Regina
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
Sask. gov't run grocery stores, PST cuts promised in pre-campaign announcements
The Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan says a former government-run liquor store would be turned into a government-operated grocery store if the party were to form government.
RCMP on scene of two vehicle collision east of Regina, delays expected
White Butte RCMP said officers were called to a two vehicle collision Friday morning along Highway 1 just east of Regina near the bypass.
Saskatoon
EXCLUSIVE
Saskatoon lowering speed limit on third neighbourhood bikeway street
A third neighbourhood bikeway street in Saskatoon will soon have a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour (km/h).
Winnipeg police charge Saskatchewan man with human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a Saskatchewan man on human trafficking charges.
Edmonton
Crash closes westbound Highway 16 west of Edson
A crash scene made westbound Highway 16 impassable west of Edson Friday morning.
Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures, but windy
The wind may put a damper on the last 20-degree day we'll see for a while in Edmonton.
'I don't think it's a place for loitering': Drayton Valley wants to stop the unhoused from using civic centre
Town council in Drayton Valley is looking for more enforcement at the civic centre because unhoused residents have been using the vestibule as a place to get warm.
Calgary
-
Suncor Energy pleads guilty to charges for 2019 injury on oil vessel off Newfoundland
Suncor Energy has been fined $90,000 after pleading guilty to two charges stemming from a worker injury in 2019 aboard its production vessel in an oilfield off the coast of Newfoundland.
Toronto
Ontario education minister issues warning against 'inflammatory' content in schools ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
Ontario Education Minister Jill Dunlop is advising school boards to leave politics out of the classroom in the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attack which sparked the Israel-Hamas war.
3 charged with attempted murder after exchange of gunfire at King Township home
Three people have been charged with attempted murder after an exchange of gunfire at a home in King Township on Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.
Ottawa
Ottawa Hospital parking rates set to increase starting Tuesday
Parking rates at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) will increase as of Tuesday for patients, visitors and staff.
Ottawa police asking people to celebrate responsibly during, after Panda Game
The Ottawa Police Service is asking residents to celebrate responsibly during and after the Panda Game, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 6 at TD Place.
OPP respond to 29 domestic dispute calls in one week, issue two warrants in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to 29 calls related to domestic disputes last week in eastern Ontario.
Montreal
2 possible tornadoes touch down in Quebec, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada said that two tornadoes reportedly touched down Thursday afternoon in Quebec's Mauricie region.
Quebec MNA accuses SAQ of being backed by 'racist, far-right pro-genocide groups'
Quebec solidaire (QS) accused Quebec's liquor control board of being supported by 'racist, far-right pro-genocide groups."
Protest over sudden closure of beloved Montreal music venue La Tulipe
Several people gathered near Mount-Royal and Papineau Avenue Thursday night to protest the closure of La Tulipe.
Atlantic
Youth who pleaded guilty in Halifax-area school stabbing to be sentenced Friday
A youth charged with stabbing two staff members at a Bedford, N.S., high school in March 2023 will be sentenced Friday afternoon.
Fair fall weekend weather expected in the Maritimes after rainfall
A much-needed round of rain continues to clear the Maritimes Friday night.
Vancouver
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
B.C. NDP adds fast-tracking pre-fabricated homes to housing plans ahead of election
British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says his government would fast-track factory-built homes as part of its strategy to ease the province's housing crisis.
Jann Arden in Vancouver to oppose export of Canadian horses for slaughter
Singer and songwriter Jann Arden is in Vancouver on Friday to raise donations and awareness in an effort to stop the export of live horses for slaughter overseas.
Vancouver Island
B.C. company sanctioned by U.S. Treasury Department wants Health Canada licences back
A chemical firm based in Port Coquitlam, B.C., claims Health Canada wrongfully cancelled its licences to make natural health products after being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged involvement in importing precursor chemicals that could be used in illicit drug production.
Kelowna
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
N.L.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Northern Ontario
Video shows northern Ontario hunter freeing bull moose stuck in cables
A northern Ontario man was in the bush hunting for partridge with his fiancé Monday when he came across a big bull moose with its antlers entangled in some hydro lines.
Complainant breaks down as cross-examination resumes in Hoggard sexual assault trial
The emotional cross-examination of the woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault continued at his trial Friday, as the Canadian musician's defence lawyer sought to highlight possible issues with the complainant's memory.
Barrie
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends one to hospital
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Bradford caused some traffic backups ahead of the weekend.
OPP warns about new 'violent extortion message' sent via email
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are sounding the alarm on a rising number of online and phone scams targeting residents.
Kitchener
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
What is homeworkers' minimum wage, and why is it higher than general minimum wage?
When Ontario’s minimum wage goes up on Oct. 1, another group of workers will also see an increase. But what is the homeworkers’ minimum wage?
Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle: Guelph police
Guelph police say an elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Eramosa Road.
London
Muslim woman allegedly attacked in London, Ont.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims and Hikma Public Affairs Council have both released statements on social media regarding the reported incident.
Third suspect arrested following July shooting incident in London
A third person has been arrested following a shooting in London in July. Police had previously said officers were looking for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, who they say has now been arrested.
LPS release images of possible arson suspect
The person was previously described as thin white man between 20 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front, and was also wearing a black and white baseball cap.