The former city lawyer at the centre of a botched water treatment plant lawsuit is suing the City of Winnipeg.

When the $20 million lawsuit over the Deacon Reservoir water treatment plant fell apart, due to a missed deadline in court, top brass at city hall weren't impressed.

"It's just inexcusable that this kind of mistake would be made, and ultimately taxpayers, you know, affected as a result," said Mayor Brian Bowman on Sept. 26, 2017.

The blame was put on one senior city lawyer. At the time city CAO Doug McNeil said the lawyer was fired for cause.

"That person was mostly responsible for this particular lawsuit," said McNeil on Sept. 26, 2017.

Now that city lawyer is firing back.

Denise Pambrun has filed a lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg, seeking a court declaration that she was wrongfully dismissed.

The statement of claim denies a mistake was made and alleges Pambrun was let go without cause and no compensation. The suit says the city "...acted in unfairly, improperly, in bad faith and in a callous fashion in effecting the termination of her employment..."

The lawsuit also alleges the city breached her right to privacy and damaged her reputation because of statements made to the media. It says the city's conduct was "…in a manner designed or intended to cause severe emotional and psychological stress and anxiety to the plaintiff and to harm her future prospects for employment."

The suit goes on to say Pambrun has been rendered unemployable within the Manitoba legal community.

The city is not commenting on the case as it's a matter before the courts.

CTV News also reached out to the mayor's office for comment. A spokesperson says the mayor has not been briefed on this and that the CAO or the director of legal services would be the best place to contact for comment.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.