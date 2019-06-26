Lawyers of cafe owners accused of staging hate crime to make court appearance
The lawyers of the former owners of a Winnipeg cafe accused of staging a hate crime are scheduled to appear in court today.
Winnipeg police believe on the eve of Passover, an assault on a woman working at the Bermax Caffe and Bistro on Corydon Avenue was fake and anti-Semitic vandalism was staged.
Court documents show the family may have been facing financial difficulties.
Oxana, Alexander and Maxim Berent are each charged with public mischief.