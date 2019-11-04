WINNIPEG -- Results from free water quality tests conducted on 250 homes by the City of Winnipeg this past summer in response to new national lead guidelines, will be made available online before the end of the year, the city said Monday.

Those details come just as a new investigation revealed the tap water in hundreds of Canadian homes has high levels of lead.

The year-long investigation was conducted by more than 120 journalists from nine universities and 10 media organizations. It looked at 12,000 lead test results from hundreds of homes across 11 Canadian cities, not including Winnipeg, and found one third exceeded the new Canadian guideline of five parts per billion.

While Winnipeg wasn't part of the investigation, dealing with lead pipes remains an issue for both homeowners and the city.

Most people aren’t affected, as the city’s water – which is safe to consume and meets established guidelines – comes from Shoal Lake and has no detectable lead, the city said.

Increased risk of lead exposure may arise in older homes that contain lead pipes and in homes that still have a lead pipe leading from the property to the city’s water pipes.

There are also still 23,000 city-owned lead pipes that connect private properties to the city’s water main system.

“City-owned lead pipes are replaced in conjunction with water main renewals and, if we find a lead pipe on the private property side, we notify the property owner and provide information on how they can coordinate the replacement of their pipes with the water main renewal being done, at their cost,” the city said in an email.

The province in the meantime said it’s in the process of implementing the new Health Canada guidelines in Manitoba. It works with cities, towns, and municipalities to make sure the water meets all provincial standards.

It said municipalities are aware of the changes to the lead guideline and noted the province recently worked with the City of Winnipeg on its plan to offer testing for homeowners.

“Levels of lead in the water supplied in places like Brandon and Winnipeg are below the new national guideline for lead in drinking water,” the province said in an email. “However, in older homes with lead pipes connecting the home to the water distribution main or homes that have lead solder or plumbing fixtures containing lead, levels of lead at the tap may be above the guideline.”