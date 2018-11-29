

Lead levels in the soil at Weston School have dropped substantially since 2007 but still remain higher than the recommended concentration, according to Manitoba Sustainable Development.

The province said it recently retested the soil from a number of central Winnipeg areas, and found that lead levels have decreased when compared to test results from the 1980s and 2007-08. Though some results still exceeded the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment guideline of 140 parts per million (ppm) for lead in soil, the province said the risks are low.

During the newest round of testing 17 school yards were sampled, with only the Weston School showing levels above what’s recommended.

In the past, testing at the Weston School saw levels well above the guidelines and the current samplings show it has dropped dramatically. The average concentration at the school ground is now 219.3 ppm, down from 463 ppm in 2007. Readings at the school ranged from 96.3 ppm to 446 ppm.

The current testing also sampled 20 parks and playgrounds in the city, and all but Westview Park were below the guidelines. The park, which is a landfill that was converted into a greenspace, has lead levels at 439 ppm.

According to a news release, no unsafe levels were detected in the Wolseley-Minto or Riverview-Lord Roberts areas.

One soil sample in the Glenelm-Chalmers area exceeded the recommended levels, but only by a single part per million.

In the Point Douglas area lead concentrations have decreased since previous tests, but nine out of 22 current samples still showed concentrations above the guideline, ranging between 150 ppm to 775 ppm.

According to the province there’s a number of reasons soil becomes contaminated with lead. It says it could have come from the exhaust of cars burning leaded gasoline before the switch to unleaded fuel, paint from older homes, and through industrial sources.

The Manitoba government advises risks associated with lead in soil are low, especially during the parts of the year when there’s snow and the ground is frozen.

The province said there are some risks that come from eating food that was grown in soil with high lead concentration, especially if the soil is consumed. Residents are reminded to wear gloves when gardening, thoroughly wash and peel vegetables grown in gardens, and to wash their hands after touching soil. Manitobans who live in areas with high lead level are advised to use a raised garden and replenish the soil regularly.