Leaders of Freedom Convoy to hold news conference in Ottawa

Leaders of the Freedom Convoy that have been parked in Ottawa for almost a full week will speak about their demands Thursday afternoon.

A news conference in Ottawa will take place at 12 PM CT at the Marriott Hotel in Ottawa. CTV Winnipeg will stream the event live.

Viewers are advised that CTV has no control over the language and content in the press conference.

The press conference comes as a core group of approximately 250 people continue to be parked in Ottawa in protest of pandemic restrictions.