Leaders of Freedom Convoy to hold news conference in Ottawa
Leaders of the Freedom Convoy that have been parked in Ottawa for almost a full week will speak about their demands Thursday afternoon.
A news conference in Ottawa will take place at 12 PM CT at the Marriott Hotel in Ottawa. CTV Winnipeg will stream the event live.
Viewers are advised that CTV has no control over the language and content in the press conference.
The press conference comes as a core group of approximately 250 people continue to be parked in Ottawa in protest of pandemic restrictions.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convoy organizers determined to stay, thank Ottawa residents for 'support'
Some of the main organizers for the 'Freedom Convoy' spoke to reporters Thursday at a press conference decrying that they had been painted as 'racists, misogynists…and even terrorists,' and that no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them.
BREAKING | MPs agree to call GoFundMe to testify over trucker convoy fundraiser
Fundraising website GoFundMe has been called to testify at the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee about what safeguards it has in place when it comes to releasing the nearly $10.1M of funds raised for the trucker convoy.
PM: No plans to call in military or meet with trucker convoy protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says calling in the military to end the trucker convoy standoff in Ottawa is 'not in the cards right now,' nor does he have any plans to engage with the few hundred protesters remaining camped out on city streets.
Toronto police must do 'everything they can' to avoid Saturday convoy devolving into situation similar to Ottawa, says mayor
Toronto Mayor John Tory said he supports police 'doing everything they can' to protect residents and minimize the impact of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in the city this weekend.
Young B.C. woman murdered in U.K., boyfriend in custody: police
Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old from British Columbia found dead in a home east of London, U.K.
New blockade in Alberta cutting off traffic to U.S. border crossing
RCMP say a second blockade on a highway leading to the main United States border crossing in Alberta has choked off traffic.
New HIV variant with more damaging health impacts discovered in Netherlands
Researchers in the Netherlands have discovered a 'highly virulent variant' of HIV that causes a more rapid decline in immune system strength and can result in more damaging health outcomes if not treated early.
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
Regina
-
Sask. to limit COVID-19 PCR laboratory testing to those 'at-risk'
The Saskatchewan government has announced it will be winding down COVID-19 testing in the province.
-
'An absolute disgrace': Sask. MPs scolded by Ottawa mayor for tweet supporting trucker protest
Ottawa's mayor took to Twitter to criticize a group of Saskatchewan politicians for a tweet voicing support for the ongoing protests in the nation's capital.
-
Regina Chamber CEO John Hopkins dies after 'courageous' prostate cancer battle
John Hopkins, Regina and District Chamber of Commerce CEO, has passed away after a battle with stage four prostate cancer.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. to limit COVID-19 PCR laboratory testing to those 'at-risk'
The Saskatchewan government has announced it will be winding down COVID-19 testing in the province.
-
'An absolute disgrace': Sask. MPs scolded by Ottawa mayor for tweet supporting trucker protest
Ottawa's mayor took to Twitter to criticize a group of Saskatchewan politicians for a tweet voicing support for the ongoing protests in the nation's capital.
-
'In a state of shock': Former Lighthouse employee worried about downtown shelter's future
One of the five senior leadership team members that were let go from the Lighthouse Supported Living on Tuesday says she worries about the future of the shelter and its clients.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
A married couple from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
-
Three police forces combine to make major drug busts on Manitoulin Island
A dozen people are facing more than 100 charges following a major drug investigation aimed at combating the opioid crisis on Manitoulin Island.
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO | Deadly collision on Hwy 11 in Severn Township forces lane closures
One person is dead and another in the hospital following a bizarre chain of events along Highway 11 in Severn Township Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton 311 snow on walk complaints soaring, already exceed last winter’s total
In January 2021, the city received 957 complaints compared to 2,184 this January.
-
Explosive device, guns, stolen EPS uniforms seized during Edmonton bust
Police are still searching for three men after an explosive device, "numerous" firearms and several first responder uniforms were discovered at a house in southeast Edmonton.
-
NEW
NEW | Veteran Edmonton offensive lineman announces his CFL retirement
Veteran Canadian offensive lineman Matt O'Donnell retired Thursday after nine seasons with the Edmonton Elks.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario's top doctor to hold first briefing since COVID-19 restrictions began easing
Ontario's top doctor is set to hold a news conference on the pandemic later today, his first since public health restrictions began to ease this week.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario woman busted allegedly driving drunk nearly double the speed limit with unbuckled child
A 37-year-old Ontario woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove nearly double the speed limit while drunk with a child without a seatbelt in the backseat.
-
Toronto bans tobogganing at one of city's most popular spots for sledding
While snowsuits and bright toboggans are practically part of the landscape at one of Toronto’s west end parks, the city is reminding residents that the activity is banned after a recent accident took place over the weekend.
Calgary
-
New blockade in Alberta cutting off traffic to U.S. border crossing
RCMP say a second blockade on a highway leading to the main United States border crossing in Alberta has choked off traffic.
-
Calgary doctor suspended over non-consensual workplace hugs, blown kiss
A Calgary-based family physician received a three-month suspension of his practice permit, but will likely only be away from the office for two weeks, after admitting to hugging and 'air-kissing' a staff member without her consent.
-
Canadian beef industry calls for resolution to Alberta border blockade
The ongoing blockade near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts is adding pressure to an already fragile supply chain, officials with Canada's beef industry are warning.
Montreal
-
Three high school coaches facing sexual assault charges appear in court as Montreal police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
-
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
-
Quebec version of 'freedom convoy' on its way to Quebec City as SQ patrols National Assembly
Quebec provincial police are patrolling outside the National Assembly in anticipation of the arrival of the smaller provincial version of a 'Freedom Convoy' inspired by the one in Ottawa.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau: 'The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back'
The prime minister added his government will look at any formal requests for military help in ending the protests, but said it's "not in the cards right now."
-
'Absolute disgrace:' Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
-
Six new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa
The number of residents being treated in local hospitals for an active infection of COVID-19 dropped to 75 on Thursday, from 79 on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. surpasses 250 deaths related to COVID-19 with 4 more reported Thursday
New Brunswick has now seen more than 250 deaths related to COVID-19 as health officials reported four more deaths on Thursday.
-
Warnings in effect as system expected to bring snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Weather conditions will deteriorate in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday as a sprawling, slow-moving weather front arrives from the west.
-
Fredericton police treating disappearance of woman last seen in December as suspicious
Police in Fredericton say they are now treating the disappearance of a 38-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in over a month as suspicious.
Kitchener
-
Car wedged under jack-knifed truck in Hwy. 403 crash
A jack-knifed transport truck on a Highway 403 ramp, that ended with up with a car underneath it is being described as 'unbelievable' by the OPP.
-
Detached homes sales up to an average of $1.1M in Kitchener-Waterloo in January
The average price of a detached home in Kitchener-Waterloo has gone up yet again to more than $1.1 million last month, according to the local realtors’ association.
-
More snow on the way for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says more snow is in the forecast Thursday for southwestern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested in Quebec nearly 2 years after driver crashed in B.C. and fled, leaving behind injured passenger
A man alleged to have been behind the wheel during a rollover crash in 2020 has been arrested in Quebec, police said.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide for being unlawfully at large rearrested in Maple Ridge: RCMP
A man who was wanted across the country after being unlawfully at large was rearrested in Maple Ridge, B.C., this week.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'I just can't believe it': B.C. teen killed in England, suspect in custody
A man has been charged with murder in Essex, England, after a 19-year-old woman from B.C. was killed, police in that city say.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria shipping container shelters deemed success by residents, staff and neighbours
An innovative shelter space made out of converted shipping containers in Victoria, B.C. is being heralded as a success by the community.
-
B.C. saw record-setting 529 organ transplants in 2021
British Columbians set a record for organ donations last year, providing 529 people with life-extending transplants in 2021.
-
RCMP seek witnesses after pedestrian struck by car in Courtenay, B.C.
Comox Valley RCMP are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Courtenay, B.C., on Saturday evening.