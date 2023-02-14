Leadership candidates unveiled for Green Party of Manitoba

The next leader of the Green Party of Manitoba will soon be known.

Four registered candidates announced their platforms Tuesday afternoon: Dennis Bayomi, Donovan McIntosh, Nicolas Geddert and Janine Gibson are all vying for party leadership.

This comes after James Beddome, the former party leader, announced last year he would not be seeking another term.

JANINE GIBSON

Gibson is an agriculture consultant and activist and runs a solar-powered co-op farm south of Steinbach.

She said working with food producers committed to integrity and health has led her to want to stand up to what she sees as the regulatory capture in government and the corporate world.

"All those who see the corporatization of our world need to work for change now. So I am called to do all I can to support citizen activism," said Gibson.

She added more green policies and methods need to be developed more widely and deeply, along with continued activism for the environment.

Gibson represents the province as part of the Organic Federation of Canada and the Organic Standards Technical Committee.

NICOLAS GEDDERT

Geddert has represented the Greens in the past, running in Elmwood in 2019 and the Fort Whyte byelection in 2022.

One of his key platform topics is focused on housing.

"Housing is one of the greatest needs our society faces. To me, this is a matter of just bringing needs and opportunities together with the skilled people who are fully capable and fully willing and passionate about doing that kind of stuff," said Geddert.

Geddert said he has served on committees such as the Spence Neighbourhood Association, Community Roots Resource Centre and Habitat for Humanity.

DENNIS BAYOMI

Bayomi is another candidate who has had previous experience representing the Greens. He ran in Kirkfield Park in 2019 and in the 2022 byelection.

He has been part of the Manitoba Eco-Network, Friends of the Winnipeg Public Library, the Winnipeg Vegetarian Association and Inner City Kids Computer Club.

Bayomi says he feels like the Green Party can make an impact in the upcoming election this year.

"So many Manitobans, especially young Manitobans, are fed up and hungry for an alternative to the three bigger parties," said Bayomi.

He said if he were to become leader, he would advocate for four issues: the climate emergency, basic income, health care and electoral reform.

DONOVAN MCINTOSH

McIntosh is currently a student studying politics and believes the Green Party is the party to focus on in the future.

"To me, I see the Green Party of Manitoba as the liaison between the community organizations and activist groups and the idea of partisan government," said McIntosh.

They said the party must be one step ahead of the present, with a living, breathing platform. A platform that is not reactive but receptive to the needs of the public and the planet.

Party members are able to vote for the next leader online and by mail-in ballot between March 13 and 23.

The new leader will be announced on March 26.