Lee Brice concert in Winnipeg postponed due to weather

Winnipeg country fans looking forward to seeing Lee Brice at the Canada Life Centre will have to wait a little longer.

The country artist announced Thursday afternoon that he is postponing his concert to another date due to weather.

I’m so sorry… but due to weather, we’re postponing tonights show in Winnipeg at @CanadaLifeCtr to a TBD date. All tickets purchased will be valid for the new date once it is confirmed! Again, we are sorry for the inconvenience but looking forward to seeing y'all soon... — Lee Brice (@leebrice) April 20, 2023

“All tickets purchased will be valid for the new date once it is confirmed!,” the singer posted on Twitter. “Again, we are sorry for the inconvenience but looking forward to seeing y'all soon...”

Brice, who is known for the hits “Love Like Crazy,” “I Don’t Dance,” and “One of Them Girls,” performed in Regina Wednesday night. The province is currently dealing with a significant snowstorm.

A makeup date has not been announced.