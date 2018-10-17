

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Though cannabis retailers in Winnipeg are seeing long line-ups and mass online orders on day one of legalization, it doesn’t mean the demand will extend across the border.

Linda Whitfield, vice president of marketing and communications for Travel Manitoba, said it’s unlikely legal cannabis will drive up tourism in Manitoba, though she could be proven wrong.

“There’s no research to indicate that it will (increase tourism),” she said.

Whitfield noted the province could see a slight uptick, but border crossing issues are a large deterrent for those wanting to come to Manitoba for the purpose of getting high.

“There are other (U.S.) states people can venture to if they want that experience,” she said.

Whitfield also pointed out that Manitoba’s low drinking age has not been a big driver of tourism in the past.

“In the majority of cases, you’re looking for other experiences,” she said.

As for whether restrictions about where people are allowed to consume cannabis in Manitoba discourages tourists from coming, she doesn’t think it’s a big factor.

“I don’t think visitors are going to know the specific details,” she said.

Though visitors may not come for cannabis, Whitfield notes that things like the culinary scene, spas and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights get people interested in Manitoba.