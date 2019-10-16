

The Canadian Press





Tomorrow marks one year since Canada legalized recreational pot.

It will also be the first day of legalization for the production and sale of cannabis derivatives, such as edibles and vaping extracts.

However, because of the time it will take for licence applications to be processed, items won't land on shelves until mid-December.

Cannabis companies have been investing in vaping even though it's been linked in recent months to hundreds of mysterious illnesses and 26 deaths in the U-S, and a handful of illnesses in Canada.