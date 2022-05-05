Legislature to be lit up Thursday to mark Red Dress Day

Winnipeg -

A symbolic red dress is set to be projected on the Manitoba Legislative Building Thursday night to shine a light on the disproportionate violence that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people face.

Thursday marks the National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, also known as Red Dress Day.

The province said it is an occasion to remember those tragically taken by gender-based violence and to honour the ongoing healing of survivors, their families and communities who have lost loved ones.

To mark the occasion, people are encourage to wear red or hang red dresses and ribbons as a visual reminder of the lives lost and to raise awareness about the ongoing fight against gender-based violence.

The Stefanson government noted in a news release its 2021 commitment to address violence against Indigenous women and girls by introducing amendments to the Path to Reconciliation Act, which established calls for justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“Addressing violence, in particular the incidences of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, is a priority for the province and it is our government's intent to continue to take action to prevent and combat gender-based violence of all forms,” the province said in a news release.

CITY TO HANG RED DRESSES, HOLD CEREMONIAL FIRE

Meanwhile, the City of Winnipeg said it will mark the occasion with red dress displays at all Winnipeg Public Libraries until May 16.

Additionally, the city said it will host a ceremonial fire at Winnipeg City Hall from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We would like to acknowledge the tireless heart-work of the MMIWG2S+ Advisory Committee, and Implementation Team for their guidance as we find our way to walk together to stop and prevent violence to Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+,” the city wrote on its website.