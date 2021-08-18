WINNIPEG -- A COVID-19 vaccine supersite in Winnipeg will be shutting down at the end of August.

The province announced in its vaccine bulletin on Wednesday that the site on Leila Avenue, located at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation building, will have its final appointments for COVID-19 vaccines on Aug. 30.

“The Vaccine Implementation Task Force would like to recognize and thank the staff and volunteers who have dedicated their time to support the vaccine rollout at this location, as well as the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Soccer Federation for their support of the site,” the province said in a statement. “Staff will continue to have the option to work at the RBC site or other immunization clinics.”

All other supersites in Manitoba are open and continue to take appointments for vaccination. Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 or online.

According to the province’s vaccine bulletin, 1,865,774 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Manitoba.

As of Wednesday, 81 per cent of Manitobans ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.6 per cent have received two doses.