Leisure Guide registration temporarily suspended

Winnipeggers looking to register for city-run activities will have to wait a little longer.

The city announced it temporarily suspended registration for Fall Leisure Guide activities Tuesday morning due to “technical difficulties.”

We have temporarily suspended Leisure Guide registration while we work through technical difficulties. Please stay tuned our official Twitter and Facebook pages for updates on when registration will recommence. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) August 30, 2022

The city said it will post updates on its official Facebook and Twitter pages for when registration will begin again.

