Leon Draisaitl breaks late tie, Oilers beat Jets 3-1 for 4th straight victory

Leon Draisaitl broke a tie on a power play with 2:13 left and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse tied at 1 with 6:49 to go with a straight-on shot from just inside the blue line that hit goalie Connor Hellebuyck's glove and bounced into the net.

Ryan McLeod capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 20 seconds left. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves to help Edmonton improve to 9-12-1.

Cole Perfetti scored on a first-period power play for Winnipeg and Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots. The Jets have lost three straight to fall to 12-8-2.

Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard stretched his points streak to eight games with an assist on Draisaitl's goal. He has two goals and eight assists in that span.

Connor McDavid had the primary assist on the goal, extending his points streak to six games with four goals and 12 assists.