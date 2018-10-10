

CTV Winnipeg





People who work in disaster management are hearing how a Saskatchewan community coped with the bus crash that led to 16 deaths and injured 13 others.

Jay Day, manager for the City of Humboldt, spoke at the 2018 Manitoba Disaster Management Conference Wednesday.

The city’s fire chief, Mike Kwasnica, is also scheduled to speak.

Day highlighted the need for training to deal with what happens after such a tragedy, saying he only had limited emergency response training prior to the crash in April.

He also said initially people were not aware of the extent of the crash and people had to decide how to respond.

He also spoke of the grieving process, saying it doesn’t end after vigils take place and media coverage slows down, and those involved continue to need support.

The conference runs until Friday and will also include discussions on emergency management on First Nations, preventing fires in remote communities and staying safe when winter weather hits.

With files from The Canadian Press