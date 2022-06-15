'Let it be normal': Many Manitobans pleased with changes to travel restrictions

Vaccine mandates are ending for domestic and outbound international travellers.

As of Monday, unvaccinated Canadians will be able to board a plane, train, or bus to go to other provinces or travel abroad -- a change that many Manitobans are pleased about.

Nurse Deb Merchant said vaccine passports for travel have been an important measure to protect people.

“I believe in immunizations and its safety for all,” Merchant said in an interview on Tuesday.

However, she’s still okay with them being relaxed.

“People have individual choices to make about protecting themselves,” she said.

As of Monday, vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers will be dropped.

This means unvaccinated people can board planes and trains travelling in Canada or heading abroad.

CTV News Winnipeg spoke to Manitobans who said they are happy with this decision, as travel rules have been causing a divide.

“Other places are already opening up, just open up and let people, if you say we’re going back to normal, then let it be normal,” said one Winnipegger.

Mask use and all re-entry requirements, like the ArriveCAN app, testing and isolation rules remain in place.

Citing a high vaccination rate, Ottawa said these mandates were never meant to be permanent.

“All the data that we have, and after thoughtful, deliberate, prudent discussions, we’ve reached this decision,” said Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

The federal government has been facing pressure to loosen the restrictions because of delays at airports, and from businesses that rely on the travel industry.

“It limited the number of potential customers that could travel within Canada, that impacts a number of hospitality businesses, hotels, tourism operators, travel agencies,” said Kathleen Cook with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The changes don’t waive vaccine mandates for foreign travellers to Canada, who are the prime customers for some tourist businesses.

“It’s time to open things up, there’s no rationale,” said Wally Daudrich, with Lazy Bear Expeditions.

Ottawa says vaccination requirements for cruise ship passengers and staff will remain in effect because of the unique nature of the industry.