WINNIPEG -- Liam Neeson will be driving down an ice road this summer.

The actor’s latest film, called "The Ice Road," will be released on June 25th. Here in Canada, it will be available for digital rent and purchase.

"The Ice Road" stars Neeson and Laurence Fishburne. In the film, the pair must race down ice roads with three 18-wheelers to free trapped miners. The movie was shot in several Manitoba locations in early 2020, including in Ile-Des-Chenes. In front of a huge outdoor green screen, the production created a realistic-looking ice road to shoot some of the complicated action sequences.

Earlier in the shoot, the cast went onto a real ice road built by the crew on Lake Winnipeg near Gimli.

Producer Bart Rosenblatt told CTV News at the time, "I know that Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne all thought, and all of us thought, it was really otherworldly being out on the ice ."

"The Ice Road" is being released in Canada by VVS Films.