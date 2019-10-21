The Liberal incumbent MaryAnn Mihychuk has lost the seat in the Kildonan St. Paul riding to Conservative candidate Raquel Dancho.

Mihychuk was elected in the 2015 election as the first Liberal candidate elected in the riding since its creation. The riding was historically Conservative.

This year Dancho won with over 12,000 votes, as of 10:20 p.m.

All the results from across Manitoba can be found online.