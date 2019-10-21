Liberal incumbent MaryAnn Mihychuk loses Kildonan-St. Paul seat
Liberal MP MaryAnn Mihychuk is captured in this file photo answering a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 9:18PM CST
The Liberal incumbent MaryAnn Mihychuk has lost the seat in the Kildonan St. Paul riding to Conservative candidate Raquel Dancho.
Mihychuk was elected in the 2015 election as the first Liberal candidate elected in the riding since its creation. The riding was historically Conservative.
This year Dancho won with over 12,000 votes, as of 10:20 p.m.
