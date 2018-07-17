The leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party has won a seat in the Manitoba Legislature.

Dougald Lamont was elected MLA for St. Boniface Tuesday night in a provincial byelection.

Lamont defeated NDP candidate Blandine Tona, Progressive Candidate Mamadou Ka and Green Party candidate Francoise Therrien Vrignon.

The win gives the Liberals a fourth seat in the Manitoba Legislature and official party status.