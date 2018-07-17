Featured
Liberal leader Dougald Lamont elected as MLA for St. Boniface
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 9:05PM CST
The leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party has won a seat in the Manitoba Legislature.
Dougald Lamont was elected MLA for St. Boniface Tuesday night in a provincial byelection.
Lamont defeated NDP candidate Blandine Tona, Progressive Candidate Mamadou Ka and Green Party candidate Francoise Therrien Vrignon.
The win gives the Liberals a fourth seat in the Manitoba Legislature and official party status.