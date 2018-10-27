

CTV Winnipeg





The leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party came together with a local MP Saturday to urge the province to take action on lead contamination at a school ground once fenced off over the problem.

Dougald Lamont and Robert-Falcon Ouellette each represent areas of Winnipeg where contamination has been a concern. Lamont is MLA for St. Boniface, where soil levels where some residential properties tested were found to have lead levels higher than human health guidelines permit, and Ouellette serves as MP for Winnipeg Centre, home to Weston School, where a sports field was temporarily closed off over lead contamination that had been kept under wraps for a decade, until the Pallister government released results in September.

The September report also said that higher than accept levels of lead were found in other playgrounds in Winnipeg, as well as boulevards in Point Douglas, Minto and Wolseley.

“We want the federal -- sorry the provincial -- government to stand up and actually inform people, to let people know what they should be doing to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Lamont.

The province of Manitoba said it’s retesting affected areas to determine how to proceed and is hoping for results in December.

Ouellette suggested another level of government should be involved.

“I’m gonna go raise it with the health minister for Canada,” he said, “Because obviously she’s also responsible, the minister of the environment to make sure she’s aware of this issue, that she also continues to -- when she has meetings with her counterparts -- that she raises this with her provincial counterparts to say that the federal government is aware of it.”