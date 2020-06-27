WINNIPEG -- Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr is recovering from a stem cell transplant.

The Winnipeg Central South MP shared the news via Twitter on Friday.

Carr had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma after experiencing flu-like symptoms during the 2019 federal election campaign.

He first started the treatment on May 5, after it being delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stepped back from cabinet following his diagnosis to undergo treatment, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him as a special representative for the region.

In Saturday's tweet, Carr said he is at home and gaining strength every day.

According to him, both he and the medical team believes he is on track.

Carr finished the tweet by thanking everyone for their support.

I wanted to provide everyone with a quick update on my health. pic.twitter.com/o7Vhd0fdYI — Jim Carr (@jimcarr_wpg) June 26, 2020

-with files from the Canadian Press