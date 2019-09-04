

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





The Manitoba Liberals are slamming the tax changes promoted by the other three parties, which they claim will benefit only the wealthiest Manitobans.

In a news release, the Liberals call themselves, “the only party running whose platform does not offer Brian Pallister a tax cut.”

Liberal leader Dougald Lamont said even the NDP and the Green Party are proposing tax changes, which would directly benefit the province’s wealthiest.

Lamont criticized their policies, which he said are based on what he called, “failed trickle-down economics.”

The Liberals would conduct an independent tax review, which they claim has been called for by both the Winnipeg and Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. They said the review would balance the fairness of the tax system with the need for economic growth.