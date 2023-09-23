Liberals promise more money for the arts, amateur sports

Manitoba's Liberal party says it will increase funding for amateur sports and the arts if elected in next month's provincial vote.

Liberal leader Dougald Lamont made the announcement Saturday, saying their plan would increase funding to the Manitoba Arts Council by $20 million and provide more supports to Sport Manitoba.

The Liberals say they will renew and modernize operational funding for Manitoba’s cultural institutions, claiming that some major cultural draws in Manitoba have barely had an increase in operating funding since the 1970s.

The Liberals would also will increase financial supports to elite amateur athletes to match those given by other provinces.

Manitoba goes to the polls on Oct. 3.