WINNIPEG -- Spending a Sunday at the library will be a thing of the past in Winnipeg if the city’s proposed four-year budget gets the green light.

There are only six libraries that remain open seven days a week: Millennium Library, Henderson Library, Sir William Stephenson Library and Westwood Library, St. Boniface Library. But the city is planning on closing all libraries by 8 pm on weekdays and ending service on Sundays.

“It’s a terrible decision by the city. It affects all families like me,” said Dominique Gauthier, a regular at St. Boniface Library. He said Sunday is one of the few days he can spend with his six-year-old daughter checking out books. “We have to work during the week. We’ve got school. Sunday is a day where families can actually go and use the library and social services from the city.”

Scaling back library hours was one of the proposed cuts in the budget, which was released Friday. It pledges more money for roads and infrastructure, and less for community services like libraries.

Councillor for Mynarski Ward Ross Eadie said he won’t vote for the budget. “There are cuts all over the place. They didn’t cut as deep as they (council) said they would. Nevertheless, it’s being cut over four years. There is a missed opportunity to properly fund services we now have.”

Retired architect Richard Prins said he goes to the St. Boniface library several times a week. While he said he understands the city is looking to save money, the cuts to library hours will affect the sense of community in the neighbourhood. “I think it’s tragic this library was chosen. You know most of the users and the staff. That’s why I come here. There is a sense of belonging.”

That feeling was echoed by Elhadji Kane, who said as a francophone, he relies on the St. Boniface library. “To me, it’s part of my house, please do not close this library on Sunday.”

Council will vote on the preliminary budget March 25. If it is approved, the reduced library hours are expected to take effect next September.