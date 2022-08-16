Lightning strikes Winnipeg home, causes fire: WFPS

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said a lightning strike caused a fire at a home in the city’s southeast Monday night.

The WFPS were called to a home in the 1000 block of Forbes Road at 9:03 p.m. Light smoke was seen coming from the home, and firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, getting it under control at 10:45 p.m.

Water needed to be shuttled to the scene by water tankers due to the home being located outside of the city’s water district, according to the WFPS.

Everyone in the home evacuated before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

According to WFPS, early observations of the scene suggested the fire was caused by a lightning strike during Monday’s storm. Damage estimates are not available.