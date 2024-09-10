'Like no other leader': Hundreds honour Grand Chief Cathy Merrick

A large crowd gathered outside the front steps of a Winnipeg law court to mourn a First Nations leader and matriarch.

As the sun set on downtown Winnipeg Tuesday, hundreds of family members, friends and community member gathered to pay their respects to the late Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick at a candlelight vigil.

"Cathy was like no other leader," said friend and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee at the vigil.

The head of AMC died suddenly Friday after collapsing outside the courthouse.

Family and friends spoke about Merrick's profound impact across the province.

"She stood up and became a woman of power and strength," Settee said. "She continued that to the very last breath she took. She spoke for you."

Vigils were also held tonight in Thompson and Pimicakamak Cree Nation, where Merrick was from and served as its chief and a councillor.