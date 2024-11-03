'Like the Wild West out there': Winnipeg transit union raises concerns after gun pointed at bus driver
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
According to Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505’s Derek Hanley, around 12:30 a.m., a bus driver picked up a group of passengers along his route towards Graham Avenue in the city’s downtown core.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Winnipeg newsletters
Hanley said as the operator turned onto Graham Avenue, the group got into a fight. The driver told him one person pulled out a gun and began pointing it at other passengers before running up to the front of the bus and pointing it at the operator.
“He pointed the gun at the shield and said, ‘Let me off this bus right here.’ It was right in front of the police building,” Hanley recalled the driver telling him.
After he was let off the bus, the operator said the individual ran towards Portage Avenue.
“He couldn’t believe how fast it happened and what had just happened,” Hanley said.
“He was just hoping, ‘Please don’t shoot me.’”
Hanley said the driver was shaken up after the incident and will be taking a leave from work.
While Hanley said reported incidents are down this year compared to the same time last year, the severity is worsening.
“The acts of violence on transit are rising,” he said. “It’s like the Wild West out there. Everybody seems to be armed.”
Hanley also said most of the people committing crimes on public transit aren’t paying the fare.
“When they don’t pay a fare, they feel empowered,” he said.
Hanley also pointed to another incident that took place earlier in the week, where an operator had picked up a person in distress who then chased the driver out the window of the bus.
“These are daily events that happen on the buses,” he said.
When it comes to curbing the issue, Hanley said there needs to be better enforcement and a way for riders to report crimes in real time.
“There's a lot of different technologies out there that can be utilized for these kind of crimes,” Hanley said, pointing to Toronto’s SafeTTC App, where passengers are able to report crimes anonymously. “We're actually looking at possibly bringing it here to Winnipeg, but like everything else, it costs money.”
Hanley also pointed to Winnipeg Transit’s fare education campaign, but said more needs to be done.
“This is not a free service. You have to pay to ride this service. But with that needs to come enforcement,” he said.
No arrests have been made in Friday’s incident. Winnipeg police are investigating.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians prefer Trudeau work with Harris, Poilievre with Trump: Angus Reid
As Americans prepare to elect their next president on Tuesday, new data from the Angus Reid Institute suggests Canadians hold differing views as to which federal party leaders would be best suited to deal with either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.
B.C. port employers launch lockout at terminals in labour dispute with workers
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
Prison sentences handed down for sexually abusive London, Ont. parents
In handing down the sentences for two London parents, Justice Thomas Heeney told the court, "The facts of this case were the most egregious that I have encountered during my 26 years on the bench."
Felonies, assassination attempts and a last-minute change on the ticket leads voters to Tuesday's U.S. election
A campaign that has careened through a felony trial, incumbent being pushed off the ticket and assassination attempts comes down to Election Day on Tuesday.
Surprise swing state? Iowa poll has Harris suddenly leading
Based on victories in the past two elections and polls leading up to Tuesday’s election, Donald Trump had seemed almost certain to win Iowa, but a new poll has Kamala Harris with a sudden three-point lead.
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
Russia suspected of sending incendiary devices on US- and Canada-bound planes, Wall Street Journal reports
Incendiary devices that ignited in Germany and the United Kingdom in July were part of a covert Russian operation that aimed to start fires aboard cargo and passenger flights heading to the U.S. and Canada, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday, citing Western security officials.
Elections BC says box of 861 votes uncounted, others votes unreported
Elections BC says it has discovered that a ballot box containing 861 votes wasn't counted in the recent provincial election, as well as other mistakes including 14 votes going unreported in a crucial riding narrowly won by the NDP.
Peel police officer suspended after video appeared to show him at protest while off duty
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Jury selection in sexual assault case of Regina chiropractor underway
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault.
-
SHA employee fired for allegedly double dipping
Two former employees affiliated with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the province's Health Quality Council (HQC) were terminated after allegedly being paid by a separate employer at the same time.
-
Here are the candidates for Ward 4 in Regina
Here's a look at the large pool of candidates for Regina's Ward 4.
Saskatoon
-
Angose 'Goose' Standingwater was stabbed in the backseat of moving van before going to Boston Pizza for help
New details of a 2023 fatal stabbing — where the victim walked into Boston Pizza to get help — emerged at Saskatoon Provincial Court, during a sentencing hearing on Monday.
-
'It gets kind of gross': Residents in downtown building left frustrated without water
Residents of an apartment in downtown Saskatoon were left without water this weekend.
-
Fake bus passes are being sold in Saskatoon, city’s transit service says
Saskatoon Transit wants riders to know about a fraudulent social media account selling fake fare passes.
Edmonton
-
Oil, gas companies told to cut emissions by one-third under planned cap
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
-
'You could feel the heat': Witnesses recount another suspicious fire that destroyed building under construction
Two people living in King Edward Park are sharing what they saw when a suspicious fire destroyed a building under construction over the weekend.
-
'Everyone deserves to be safe': purple chairs offer domestic violence support
The City of St. Albert unveiled two new seats in its river valley Monday that will give people a place to rest and get information on support for people suffering domestic violence.
Calgary
-
Fatal northeast Calgary crash investigated by police
One person was killed in a crash east of the Calgary airport on Monday.
-
Calgary man missing for more than a year
Calgary police are looking for help to locate a 29-year-old man who's been missing since September 2023.
-
Calgary police move District 1 from Ramsay to downtown core
Calgary police are making changes downtown.
Toronto
-
Peel police officer suspended after video appeared to show him at protest while off duty
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
-
Video shows suspect firing 18 shots at York Region home, shattering bedroom window
Police have released video footage that shows an unidentified suspect firing at least 18 shots at a home in York Region on Sunday night.
-
Polls close for byelection in Toronto’s Ward 15
Polls have closed for the byelection in Toronto’s Ward 15, and counting is underway.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven residents to hold second rally Tuesday to oppose 'sprung structures' for asylum seekers
Another rally is planned for Tuesday as residents push back on a city proposal to build a tentlike structure to house asylum seekers.
-
Scotiabank to eliminate tellers at some branches, including Carleton University
Scotiabank is eliminating tellers at some of its branches, including one at Carleton University, and switching to "advice services only."
-
Mother of eastern Ontario boat crash victim remembers daughter
170 days ago, Alison Côté lost her 22-year-old daughter, Juliette, in a tragic boat crash.
Montreal
-
American expats in Canada mobilize for U.S. election day
With just one day before the U.S election, American expatriates living in Canada are mobilizing to get the vote out.
-
Police watchdog looking into Salluit, Que., shooting that killed 1, injured another
Quebec’s police watchdog (BEI) is investigating an intervention by the Nunavik Police Service that killed someone and severely injured another in Salluit, Que., Monday.
-
Quebec police association wants to raise awareness for officers' mental health
To support them in their psychological well-being, the Association des directeurs de police du Québec (ADPQ) is setting up a mental health program for all officers in the province.
Atlantic
-
Pair of rare November tornadoes touch down in New Brunswick last week
A research team has confirmed a pair of tornadoes touched down in central New Brunswick last week.
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick more than double in three days
A measles outbreak declared in New Brunswick’s Zone 3 last week, which includes Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley, has more than doubled since last week.
-
RCMP investigating 'sudden deaths' of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Vancouver
-
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
-
No jail time for man who drove truck through residential school march in B.C.
A British Columbia senior who drove his pickup truck into a march for Indigenous residential school survivors will avoid jail time after he was sentenced Monday to nine months of house arrest.
-
B.C. man who 'bragged' about sexually assaulting teen girl sentenced
A B.C. man who raped a teenage girl, shared photos of her, and boasted to his friends about his crimes in a group chat, lost his bid to have the case tossed over delays and has been sentenced.
Vancouver Island
-
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
-
No jail time for man who drove truck through residential school march in B.C.
A British Columbia senior who drove his pickup truck into a march for Indigenous residential school survivors will avoid jail time after he was sentenced Monday to nine months of house arrest.
-
Thousands without power as storm warnings blanket B.C.
More than 225,000 households and businesses in British Columbia were without electricity Monday as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across the province.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
-
Man killed, woman injured in Chelmsford rollover after doing donuts in open field
Greater Sudbury police say a man was killed and his female passenger injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in Chelmsford while he was doing donuts in an open field Sunday afternoon.
-
Pulling out the stops to deal with homeless encampment crisis
The mayors of Ontario's largest cities are asking the province to consider using the notwithstanding clause in the constitution to ensure measures to combat homelessness are implemented in a timely and effective way.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman struck by vehicle while crossing street speaks out with message to drivers
A mother who was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in south Barrie last week is lucky to be alive and thankful to those who came to her aid.
-
One dead in Springwater crash, 3 others hospitalized
Police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township that claimed the life of one individual and sent three other people, including a young teen, to the hospital over the weekend.
-
Fighting for change in justice system as son's memory is honoured
Bailey Durocher's parents want to see change after the conditional sentence handed to the driver responsible for his death as their son's memory is honoured.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr found guilty of second-degree murder in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
4-month-old suffers serious injuries following alleged assault in Hanover, Ont., woman charged
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
-
Meet the winner of the Humane Society's Taylor Swift draw
A winner has been chosen as a massive fundraiser for the Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth Humane Society comes to a close.
London
-
Prison sentences handed down for sexually abusive London, Ont. parents
In handing down the sentences for two London parents, Justice Thomas Heeney told the court, "The facts of this case were the most egregious that I have encountered during my 26 years on the bench."
-
Death investigation underway in Lambton County along Highway 402
A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed as part of a sudden death investigation. According to police, both westbound lanes and eastbound lanes are closed between Nauvoo Road and Forest road.
-
'Expense of protecting this building is impossible': Business owners in Sarnia, Ont. frustrated with increasing property crime
Any dreams of re-opening The Neutral Zone (TNZ) Paintball in Sarnia, Ont. went up in flames Saturday. Closed since the pandemic, the outdoor business has seen repeated thefts and damage to the property.