WINNIPEG -- A Selkirk man is calling on the community to help recover a limited edition electric guitar and $20,000 worth of vintage comic books that he believes were stolen in a suspected home invasion.

Mike Dedly said he is not sure when exactly his limited edition Bela Lugosi Dracula electric guitar went missing from his home in Selkirk, Man. All he knows is when he went to play it earlier this week, it wasn't there.

"I didn't see any signs of forced entry to the home and I didn't realize it was missing until I actually went to look for it," Dedly told CTV News.

Dedly said he searched his entire house looking for the instrument, which is when he discovered half of his collection of vintage Marvel and DC comic books had also gone missing.

He estimates the missing comic books are worth at least $20,000.

"They kind of knew where to hit me, that's for sure," Dedly said.

Dedly has put a call out on social media asking the music community to keep an eye out for the electric guitar. He said he has also notified comic book stores and reported the suspected home invasion to police.

He said since posting the call for help, he's received overwhelming support from the community, but still no sign of the guitar.

The musician said only 300 of the Bela Lugosi guitars were made, and his came with a certificate of authentication signed by the son of the actor most known for his portrayal of Count Dracula in 1931.

A search of the guitar online, which has a picture of Lugosi's Count Dracula airbrushed on the body, shows it is sold for around $1,000.

"At the end of the day, it's just a guitar. I mean it's a cool guitar, a specialty, but it's still just an instrument," Dedly said. "The big thing is no one was hurt or anything through this."

Dedly said he is working with police who are currently going through security footage in the hope of finding a suspect. He said his next steps will be to see what is covered with his insurance.

He said until then, it’s a bit of a 'wait and see' game.