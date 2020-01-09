WINNIPEG -- La Senza is closing two of its three Winnipeg stores.

The lingerie retailer -- which was sold off by Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands to private equity firm Regent in early 2019 -- is closing locations in Polo Park Mall and St. Vital Centre around the end of January.

The Kildonan Place location will stay open.

While CTV News was unable to reach a spokesperson for Regent, a customer care representative confirmed local stores were closing, and said La Senza products are also available online.

It isn’t the only chain scaling back.

CTV News recently reported the last Pier 1 location in Winnipeg was one of many in the chain closing doors across North America, while two Hudson’s Bay locations in the city had scaled back hours for the winter.

A senior advisor with retail consulting firm J.C. Williams group recently told CTV News consumers are looking for more than just products when shopping -- they’re also looking for an experience. Brick-and-mortar stores also have to compete with the convenience of ordering online.

“We’re in an era of dynamic change, and things will never be the same again,” said the advisor, John Torella.

-With files from CTVNews.ca’s Alexandra Mae Jones