Liquor Mart strike extending into Saturday
Strike action for Manitoba Liquor Mart workers will continue this weekend.
On Friday, the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU), which represents more than 1,400 Liquor Mart and distribution centre workers, announced that all MGEU liquor workers will be staying off the job on Saturday.
The union added there’s been no movement on negotiations, and the Crown corporation is using replacement workers at the distribution centre.
In a statement, MGEU president Kyle Ross said they’ve been asking for a meeting with the premier to discuss the wage mandate she’s imposed on the negotiations.
“Our members are asking for the same wage increases the Premier and cabinet ministers have taken – 3.3% this year, and 3.6% in the following two years. If it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for front-line workers,” he said.
“We are calling on MBLL to stop the use of replacement workers. These tactics are disrespectful and are not helping resolve these negotiations.”
The workers have been without a collective agreement for over a year. The union said the employees are looking for a fair deal and a higher wage increase.
Six Liquor Marts will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. These locations include Crestview, Eastwinds, Garden City Square, Grant Park and St. Vital Square in Winnipeg, as well as Brandon South in Brandon.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Liquor and Lotteries for comment.
