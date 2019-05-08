

CTV Winnipeg





With more local breweries and taprooms to fill up at in Winnipeg, 10 growler bars located inside Liquor Marts will close July 1.

While supplies last, people can fill up at the growler bars until June 30, according to a post on the Liquor Mart website.

The post said the program was launched in 2014 with the goal of developing the local craft beer industry, and with a dozen local breweries and tap rooms now open, along with growler service available at six Winnipeg hotel beer vendors, demand at Liquor Marts is down.

A list of breweries, tap rooms and beer vendors with growler service is online.