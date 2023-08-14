Liquor workers strike to continue; MBLL accepting conciliator recommendation to end lockout action

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) is accepting a recommendation from a conciliator to move ahead to binding arbitration with unionized workers, but it doesn't appear the union has the same plans.

MBLL said Monday afternoon that an independent conciliator recommended the strike end and both sides move ahead with binding arbitration on wage increases.

"MBLL has now confirmed that it accepts the independent conciliator's recommendations," MBLL said in a statement.

Gerry Sul, the president and CEO of MBLL, said the conciliator's recommendations provide a "clear pathway" to end the strike.

"It would end disruption for our employees and all Manitobans – our customers and over two thousand Manitoba businesses," he said.

Short-term strikes started in July, but longer, more significant strikes have been happening over the last few weeks, with the majority of stores being closed over the weekend, with the exception of two in all of Manitoba.

Despite MBLL's acceptance, the union representing workers doesn't have the same plan.

Speaking to CTV News Monday, Kyle Ross, the president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU), said more assurances are needed before going to binding arbitration.

He said the MBLL hasn't moved an inch over the last four weeks and called MBLL's latest move a "Hail Mary."

The MGEU plans on continuing to consult committee members, with Ross noting they are still hopeful a fair resolution will be made for its members.

In the meantime, Ross said employees will be back to the picket lines on Tuesday.

The MGEU said members will be marching from Union Centre to the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday beginning at 11:40 a.m.