Featured
Literal jets to flyover Winnipeg Jets street party Tuesday
During Tuesday’s Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party, two CF-18 Hornet fighter jets will conduct a flyby over Bell MTS Place. (Source: @NHLJets/Twitter)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 12:57PM CST
The Royal Canadian Air Force is making sure Winnipeg Jets fans know the team’s true roots.
During Tuesday’s Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party, two CF-18 Hornet fighter jets will conduct a flyby over Bell MTS Place to mark the Jets’ first home game of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In a release, the Canadian Armed Forces said the RCAF and Winnipeg Jets share a connection through the team’s crest, which incorporates the RCAF’s roundel and a stylized fighter jet. The True North Youth Foundation also makes an annual donation to support military families and veterans.
The flyby will take place at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday.