'Literally something here for everyone': St. Norbert Farmers' Market opens outdoor area

The outdoor portion of the St. Norbert Farmers' Market is now open for the season for anyone looking to shop for locally-grown food, peruse hand-crafted items, or even take a pony ride.

Shoppers browsed through the outdoor market Saturday while food trucks served up their delicious dishes and local musicians played on stage.

"We actually just moved the entertainment area to be a little more immersive in the market. You can hear the music and watch it from the site," said Louise Anderson, the market's media and special events coordinator.

The St. Norbert Farmers' Market operates year round, but reduces its hours and vendors during the winter months. Anderson said from Victoria Day through Thanksgiving, the outdoor part of the market nearly doubles the amount of vendors.

She said there's a huge variety of products being sold at the market. "We get our farmers, we have our meat vendors, fresh produce," Anderson said. "We have crafters, bath and body products. There's literally something here for everyone."

The market also welcomes a variety of food trucks during the summer, and pony rides are available for anyone weighing under 80 lbs.

It was the first visit of the season for Natalie Derbowka. "I love all the different little shops, the different variety, being able to be outside and check out different things," she said.

Anderson said there are many benefits to buying local. "You're buying direct from the people that make the products, there's no middle man involved," she said. "You know exactly what's in your products, you know exactly how it's made because you build a relationship with whoever's selling it."

All vendors in the market are from Manitoba. Anderson said they have new vendors being added all the time, with an updated list being posted every Friday on the market's website.

She added the market has many special events planned for the summer. "We like to support our local artists just as much as we like to support our local vendors."

The St. Norbert Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. until Thanksgiving.