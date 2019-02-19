

CTV Winnipeg





A litter of kittens and two adult cats were rescued from a burning house in the 2000 block of Gallagher Avenue, in Winnipeg’s Weston area.

Emergency crews were called to the fire shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said people who lived in the home were able to escape it without help, and the kittens were found while firefighters were searching the home. Two of the felines were hurt and received care from the city’s Animal Services Agency.

While fire crews initially planned to fight the fire from inside, officials said the escalating fire quickly forced them to change their plan of attack and move outside to fight it defensively.

The city said the cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimate was available.