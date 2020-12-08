WINNIPEG -- Few Winnipeg employers are expecting to hire in the first quarter of 2021, a new survey shows.

Results from the Manpower Employer Outlook survey released Tuesday suggest four per cent of local employers plan on hiring from January to March, which marks a nine-percentage-point decrease from this time last year and a 12-percentage-point drop from the last quarter.

Another eight per cent anticipate making cuts to their staffing levels, while the remaining 88 per cent plan on maintaining theirs.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a moderate hiring outlook for employers in the first quarter of 2021 can be seen as a positive development,” said Darlene Minatel, country manager of ManpowerGroup Canada in a news release.

The results forecast that the public administration and the transportation and public utilities sectors will be the strongest labour markets in Western Canada, where employers anticipate an increase of 17 and eight per cent, respectively.

The survey also suggests the finance, insurance, real estate and the service sectors will face a more troubled hiring climate, with 12 and four-percentage point drops expected for them, respectively.

Overall, provinces in Atlantic Canada and Western Canada will face a tougher outlook than Ontario and Quebec.

The survey involved over 1,200 businesses across Canada, according to Manpower. The margin of error for the Canadian survey is +/- 2.7 per cent.