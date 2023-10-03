LIVE BLOG: Election Day in Manitoba

Today is the Manitoba Provincial Election.

Follow along for updates on candidates, voting information and results.

10:40 a.m.

Gabrielle Simard-Nadeau, the Green Party candidate for the electoral division of Steinbach, has withdrawn from the race. Any votes cast for Simard-Nadeau during advanced voting or on Election Day will be counted as rejected.

10 a.m.

The polls are now open. Eligible Manitobans can vote at any polling station in their electoral division. To be eligible to vote, you need to be a Canadian citizen who has been a Manitoba resident for at least six months. You also must be at least 18 years of age.