Winnipeg

    • LIVE BLOG: Election Day in Manitoba

    The Golden Boy stands on top of the dome of the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, August 30, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods) The Golden Boy stands on top of the dome of the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, August 30, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

    Today is the Manitoba Provincial Election.

    Follow along for updates on candidates, voting information and results.

    10:40 a.m.

    Gabrielle Simard-Nadeau, the Green Party candidate for the electoral division of Steinbach, has withdrawn from the race. Any votes cast for Simard-Nadeau during advanced voting or on Election Day will be counted as rejected.

    10 a.m.

    The polls are now open. Eligible Manitobans can vote at any polling station in their electoral division. To be eligible to vote, you need to be a Canadian citizen who has been a Manitoba resident for at least six months. You also must be at least 18 years of age.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE House of Commons voting to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role

    Members of Parliament are casting their ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker after hearing last-minute pitches from the seven candidates vying for the key role. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News