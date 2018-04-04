A survey on sexual violence conducted by the University of Manitoba is coming under fire for a set of controversially statements students were asked to respond to.

The survey was sent out to help the university develop policies and protocols to respond to sexual assault.

But some say it only further promotes regressive and dangerous views and re-traumatizes victims.

Student Avery Penner filled out the online survey on sexual violence to give her perspective on what she sees as an important issue on campus.

"I think a lot of the time it goes unnoticed or unrecognized,” said Penner.

Penner said certain questions in the survey didn't offend her personally, but she understands how section 19 of the survey could be re-traumatizing for survivors of sexual assault.

"I think it might have been a little bit of the wrong way to go about it."

One part of the survey asked whether students agree or disagree with 10 controversial statements, including:

When women are sexually assaulted, it is often because the way they said "no" was ambiguous

People who identify as gay are always looking for sexual encounters

Although most women wouldn't admit it, they generally find being physically forced into sex a real "turn-on"

Professor defends survey

The survey's designer, University of Manitoba sociology professor Tracey Peter, understands how these questions could be a trigger but said they were included for good reason.

"We clearly see them as myths and misconceptions,” said Peter. "The reality is that a lot of people still believe these things, and so our logic for including them on the survey was that we need to find out.”

“The whole goal of this survey was to have a better sense of our campus community," she said.

She said the results will be used to help the university better respond to sexual violence.

The survey, which is voluntary, was sent to all U of M students.

It includes a lengthy consent form and throughout portions of the survey warns students who've experienced sexual harassment or assault that answering certain questions may cause them distress.

Statements contain language that is ‘loaded’ and ‘hostile to women’: Ethicist

Arthur Schafer, founding director of the Centre For Professional Applied Ethics at University of Manitoba said the consent and warnings are important, but he still sees how some questions could give students the wrong message.

"They're all loaded, they're all loaded with misinformation, myths, stereotypes that are hostile to women,” said Schafer.

The University of Manitoba Students’ Union representative on the school's sexual assault and violence steering committee, Allison Kilgour, said there was no intention to cause any harm.

"The purpose of that was to gauge public opinion and see if these are actually perpetuated on our campus,” said Kilgour.

Penner hopes the survey makes a difference.

"I think it's good to know what people actually think on campus so you can deal with those ideas in a productive way."

Peter said she couldn't preface section 19 of the survey with a disclaimer that the statements are myths and misconceptions because then the results would be tainted.

She said similar questions have been used in other surveys conducted by at least one other university.