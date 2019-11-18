WINNIEPG -- Made Here, a one stop shop to buy and give local, is celebrating one year in business by donating $20,000.

The funds are raised by local artisans donating ten per cent of all sales to children’s charities.

The donations announced will go to four children’s charities: Art City, Junior Achievement of Manitoba, Snowflake Place for Children + Youth, and The Dream Factory.

Each charity will receive $5,000.

Over 120 local artisans have participated in Made Here.

The store is located in the basement of the Richardson Building at 1 Lombard Place.