Local artisans donate $20K to children charities
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 3:41PM CST
WINNIEPG -- Made Here, a one stop shop to buy and give local, is celebrating one year in business by donating $20,000.
The funds are raised by local artisans donating ten per cent of all sales to children’s charities.
The donations announced will go to four children’s charities: Art City, Junior Achievement of Manitoba, Snowflake Place for Children + Youth, and The Dream Factory.
Each charity will receive $5,000.
Over 120 local artisans have participated in Made Here.
The store is located in the basement of the Richardson Building at 1 Lombard Place.