

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





A local business in St. Vital has been left with a phone bill from Bell MTS of over $60,000 after its phone line was hacked.

Nadine Speirs is the Owner of Metal Depot Ltd. in St. Boniface and is looking for a solution.

She was first notified about unusual activity on her account at the end of April.

“The bill was sitting at that point, at $21,000, I said 'how do we fix this?' And they said 'we'll send you a technicican who can block the lines, but it will cost you.' I'm thinking, how much...she said it'll probably be about $150, so I said 'yeah send them',” said Speirs.

The same issue happened again a couple weeks later. A technician was once again sent to help.

Then, on May 30, Speirs received a 433 page bill in the mail, with a price tag of $61,332.97. It included thousands of phones calls, most of them to the Philippines and Cuba.

“I don't know what my next step is beacuase I dont know what to do. I don't know what my options are, so all I can do is stand my ground and say that this is not fair and it's not right," said Speirs.

On Thursday, Speirs says Bell MTS contacted her to let her know they would reduce the cost of her bill to just over $17,000, removing the cost of all calls to the Philippines.

“I said well that's not acceptable, i'm not accepting that,” said Speirs.

Bell MTS provided a statement to CTV news on Friday which read in part:

“In April of this year, we detected suspicious activity on Metal Depot’s system and took measures to try to help them secure it, including 2 visits by our technicians. The customer’s system was again accessed by fraudsters resulting in very high long distance charges. These charges are applied by third-party long distance providers, which Bell MTS pays on behalf of the customer. In another gesture of goodwill, we offered to significantly reduce these charges but the offer was not accepted by the customer."

"The customer has filed a complaint with the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS), and we’ll follow the CCTS process to resolve it. ”

Speirs is having her lawyer look over her contracts with the provider but insists she won’t be paying the bill.

“Because I think it's wrong. I'm going to continue to give them an opportunity to come back and talk to me about this and come up with a resolution," said Speirs.