WINNIPEG -- Food producers and farmers’ markets are receiving a total of $160,000 from Ottawa and the Manitoba government to develop new marketing options. The announcement comes as smaller food producers and sellers are facing added pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, announced on Monday in a news release, will be provided through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to Direct Farm Manitoba for the purchase of a software platform. The software will enable Manitobans to order food online from local producers and farmers’ markets. The funding will also go toward developing a network of pickup and delivery options for consumers.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Blaine Pedersen says these measures will make Manitoba foods more accessible, at a time when it may be more difficult to attend an actual farmers’ market in person.

“Increasing access to Manitoba’s diverse selection of foods grown or processed in the province will build resiliency in our food system and proactively address concerns about food insecurity,” said Pedersen. “Developing new marketing options at a time when important outlets such as restaurants, retail and farmers’ markets are disrupted will help strengthen distribution of local food to Manitoba customers.”

Direct Farm Manitoba president Phil Veldhuis said his group has been working to connect consumers directly to local farmers.

“Canadians have always been able to count on farmers for good, healthy food. It has never been more important for our food supply to be reliable and diverse. We appreciate this investment to reinforce our local food system at this time of crisis, “ Veldhuis said.

CTV News has reached out to local farmers’ markets for reaction.