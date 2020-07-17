WINNIPEG -- Many non-profits in Winnipeg are left frustrated, after being locked out of a local fundraising organization's website due to an ongoing legal battle.

Direct Focus Marketing Communications, a web development company, has said it has shut down the Show & Save website and app after the fundraising organization failed to pay the company for services.

Show & Save sells online subscription-based coupons to raise money for organizations and non-profits.

Ian Grosney, the owner of Show & Save, told CTV News that he had disagreements with Direct Focus over what he called 'deficiencies' in the website, and ownership rights of the code for the app and website.

He said due to these disagreements, Show & Save refused to pay the bill, which resulted in Direct Focus shutting down the website and app.

"Obviously, this is, unfortunately, a very big mess and it basically was such almost from the beginning of our dealings with them," Grosney told CTV News.

"It's not like we are saying we don't want to pay our bills, we are happy to pay the bill – we just want to know that we are getting what we were supposed to, and what we're entitled to and that it works."

In a written statement to CTV News, Colin Whitney, the VP of creative and digital services for Direct Focus, said they 'discontinued their services' for Show & Save, after the organization failed to pay the bill.

"The last thing Direct Focus wanted was for this failure of payment to affect the public and the Show and Save community. Nor did Direct Focus want this to become a legal issue but, after doing everything it reasonably could to settle the dispute amicably with Show and Save, its hand was forced," Whitney said.

"Direct Focus sincerely hopes an agreement can be reached soon, so that community members can once benefit from the savings and fundraising aspect of the apps."

None of the claims have been proven in court.

AS LEGAL DISPUTE CONTINUES, NON-PROFITS ARE LEFT FRUSTRATED

While the legal dispute continues, Grosney said all those who purchased subscriptions to Show & Save do not have access to the coupons – which has resulted in a backlash of frustration.

"Everyone is upset, it is affecting everyone," Grosney said. "We've got the people buying it to support the non-profits are very upset, we've got the fundraising groups now are very upset with us – some of these groups we have dealt with for 20 or more years."

He said Show & Save has received hundreds of complaints since the website and app were shut down.

Robyn Avery, the executive director of Aleph-Bet Child Life Enrichment Program, a non-profit daycare program in Winnipeg, said they use Show & Save for nearly one-third of their fundraising.

"My biggest concern is one, my families have paid for a product that they cannot use," she said. "The other concern I have is going forward, fundraising especially during COVID is going to be very difficult."

She said until the legal dispute is sorted out, the non-profit will need to look for other fundraising opportunities.

"Now that is one of the fundraising events that we had planned for September, and now moving forward, I don't know if we will be able to do that because I don't know if things will be rectified yet," she said.

"I just hope everything gets rectified soon, so we can continue."

Grosney said he has filed a statement of claim in Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench, asking for an injunction that would require Direct Focus to turn the website back on and leave it on.

Grosney said they are expected to return to court next week.