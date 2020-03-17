WINNIPEG -- A local grocer is apologizing to Winnipeggers saying there was an unintentional pricing error after the price on Lysol disinfectant wipes nearly doubled amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Angry customers flooded Cantor's Quality Meats & Groceries' Facebook account after someone shared a picture on Facebook of Lysol wipes that were originally priced at $5.99. The picture appears to shows a new price on the wipes at $9.99.

"As you can appreciate, we have been working around the clock to ensure that we are sourcing all the products we believe our customers need during these trying times," Ed Cantor, the owner of the grocery store, said in a written statement on Facebook.

"The pricing error on the Lysol Wipes on March 16, 2020, was an unintentional error. But, at the end of the day, the buck stops with me as the owner of this store to ensure that we are servicing our customers in the manner in which we pride ourselves on and that people have grown accustomed to."

Cantor said he is personally apologizing to the customers who were affected by the pricing.

In response to this, Cantor said the grocery store will offer free city-wide delivery to all seniors over the age of 65.

As well, beginning on Friday, March 20, there will be a 10 per cent discount for all in-store purchases. This will continue for the following three Fridays. On these days, purchases that total $150 or more will receive a free two-litre carton of milk.

Cantor said the business will stay open as long as permitted.