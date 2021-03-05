WINNIPEG -- Automatic detection of your location while calling 911 in Manitoba will be temporarily unavailable, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

According to a post from Winnipeg police, 911 will still be available, but your location information will not be automatically detected when you call.

Police are reminding people that if you have to call 911, you need to provide your phone number and location as soon as you connect with an operator.

The disruption will be province-wide, and police said the loss of automatic detection of location data could last for 60 minutes.