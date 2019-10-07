WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating after a man and woman were allegedly robbed at gun point in the Osborne area Sunday.

Winnipeg police said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 12:25 a.m. in the first 100 block of Roslyn Road.

Police said a woman and a man were parked in a car at the back of an apartment building when three men pulled up in a truck and confronted them.

Police allege one suspect pointed a long-barrel gun at the victims, threatened them, and robbed the victims of their personal property.

The victims were not physically hurt during the incident.

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.